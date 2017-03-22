TBI released this January 2017 photo of AMBER Alert subject Elizabeth Thomas and suspect Tad Cummins. It was taken at Elizabeth's Middle Tennessee school in the days before alleged inappropriate contact between the two. (Photo: TBI)

Elizabeth Thomas' older sister, Saiah Thomas, says her sister hasn't reached out to her since she disappeared on March 13. However, Elizabeth appears to have updated her Instagram biography.

"I was hurt. I don't want her even calling herself a wife. She's too little. She's my little sister. She's 15," said Saiah.

Saiah said she noticed the word "Wife" with a diamond ring emoji added to Elizabeth's biography after she went missing.

Elizabeth disappeared on March 13. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes she is with her teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

"I can't handle her being gone. It's really hard," said Saiah.

Saiah said her younger sister woke her up from school every morning, but the last time she woke her up was unusual.

"She looked at me and said 'hey, 'I'm going to be back at 6. If I'm not back by 6 call the police.' I kept falling asleep and she kept saying 'Saiah, Saiah I need you up,'" said Saiah.

Elizabeth's brother, James, also spoke about the day his sister disappeared.

Saiah said she would sometimes find Elizabeth- and other students- in Cummins' classroom at school.

"We went there a whole bunch. That's where all the kids went, and that's where my sister was and she's my best friend," said Saiah.

On January 23, school documents reveal a student saw Cummins and Elizabeth kissing. Elizabeth's father was informed the following week by local law enforcement.

Saiah said Cummins openly denied a relationship with Elizabeth after that incident occurred.

"He would go on and on about, 'Hey, you know I don't like her. You know I didn't do that with her," said Saiah.

Saiah says the house is quiet without her sister, and she wants her to return safely soon.

"Please turn yourself in and please give back my sister," said Saiah.

Anyone who may have interacted with either Thomas or Cummins before their disappearance should call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. If you spot the suspect vehicle and can verify the license plate to be TN 976-ZPT, authorities say to call 911.

