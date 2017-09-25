Enix Trial Day 1: Prosecutors lay out their case in ex-wife's killing

Tyler Enix sits with his defense attorneys during the first day of his trial for murder in the death of his ex-wife, Kimberly Enix, in 2015. Sept. 25, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

The murder trial of Tyler Enix, who is accused of killing his ex-wife and kidnapping their young daughter in 2015, began Monday with prosecutors laying out the evidence they say will show Enix wanted to control his ex-wife even after their divorce.

Enix, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, carjacking, robbery and kidnapping. He is currently in custody.

The trial began in Knox County Criminal Court with jury selection Monday morning. A jury of six men, six women and two male alternates was seated shortly before 3:30 p.m.

MORE: Jury seated in Tyler Enix murder trial

State prosecutors then made their opening statement, detailing the proof they say will show Enix killed his ex-wife Kimberly Enix.

Tyler Enix is also accused of taking the couple's then 2-year-old daughter out of state after Kimberly Enix's death, sparking an AMBER Alert. Enix was arrested after a motorist in Morrow County, Ohio, spotted them and called police.

Prosecutors said the evidence shows Tyler Enix wanted to control Kimberly even after their divorce in April 2015.

State: Tyler and Kimberly's divorce was final in April 2015.

State contends Tyler Enix still came around Kimberly's home after. — Stephanie Haines (@StephanieWBIR) September 25, 2017

The state said it will show the jury notes that Enix wrote on his phone detailing the times that he claims Kimberly threatened him and physically abused him. Prosecutors said Enix is just using that to create his own defense.

The state also said it will show text messages between Tyler and Kimberly Enix that investigators recovered after they were deleted.

"He is unrelenting of Kim Enix. She wants nothing to do with him," Assistant District Attorney General Kevin Allen said.

The state said investigators will testify to the physical evidence of the case, such as finding Tyler Enix’s DNA under Kimberly Enix’s fingernails.

State: No murder weapon found at scene...there was an effort to clean up the scene — Stephanie Haines (@StephanieWBIR) September 25, 2017

If convicted of first-degree murder, Enix could face life in prison without parole.

Defense attorneys will present their opening statements Tuesday morning.

© 2017 WBIR.COM