Enix Trial Day 3: Medical examiner testifies ex-wife was stabbed 47 times

KNOX COUNTY - The second full day of testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial for a Knox County man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2015 and kidnapping their 2-year-old daughter.

Tyler Enix, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and carjacking.

Investigators said Kimberly Enix was found stabbed to death in their Fountain City home October 2015.

A driver in Morrow County, Ohio spotted Tyler after hearing details of an AMBER Alert on him and the toddler. A judge ruled last week that prosecutors cannot call the young daughter to the stand.





The jury consists of six men, six women, and two male alternates.

Wednesday's testimony began with the state calling the medical examiner to the stand. She testified toxicology reports revealed Kimberly did not have alcohol in her body.

The medical examiner said Kimberly had 47 stab wounds which included defensive wounds on her left hand and forearms. She said she died from multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

According to the medical examiner, some of the neck, chest, back, and shoulder wounds could have been fatal.

The defense began their cross examination by asking if the medical examiner could give an exact time of death. She testified that she could not.

The next witness called to the stand was a TBI special agent in forensic biology. The TBI agent testified Tyler's DNA was found under Kimberly's fingernails on her right hand.

According to the TBI special agent's testimony, blood was fund in different places throughout the home nad the blood found on the downstair's toilet paper matched Tyler Enix's. The special agent testified the blood on Tyler's jeans matched Kimberly's.

