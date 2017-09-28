Enix Trial Day 4: Tyler Enix says he will not testify

Tyler Enix appears in court on June 8, 2016. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Testimony continued into its third full day on Thursday in the murder trial for Tyler Enix.

Enix, 38, is accused of murdering his ex-wife, Kimberly Enix, and kidnapping their 2-year-old daughter in October 2015. Kimberly was found stabbed to death in their Fountain City home.

In court Wednesday, the medical examiner testified Kimberly had 47 stab wounds which included defensive wounds on her left hand and forearms. She said she died from multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

The second full day of testimony started in the trial for Tyler Enix Wednesday.

A driver in Morrow County, Ohio spotted Tyler after hearing details of an AMBER Alert on him and the toddler. A judge ruled last week that prosecutors cannot call the young daughter to the stand.

Kimberly Enix and her 2-year-old daughter Brooklynne (Photo: Submitted)

The state called an FBI agent to the stand Thursday morning. He said he specializes in computer forensics.

The agency was originally called in to investigate the case because a child was missing, according to the FBI agent's testimony.

FBI agent testifies he examined 4 devices: 3 cell phones and a tablet — Stephanie Haines (@StephanieWBIR) September 28, 2017

The FBI agent testified about what he found on Kimberly's phone. He said he did not find a picture of Tyler on her phone.

Just before a lunch break, the agent read some texts from Tyler to Kimberly. One text read, "Please unblock me."

After lunch, the state continued examining the FBI agent. He read the notes on Tyler's phone that apparently detailed the times he claimed Kimberly was "volatile" with him.

The FBI agent read texts between Tyler and Kimberly in the days leading up to the death. Tyler often begged Kimberly to accept his Facebook friend request.

Tyler's texts to Kimberly beg her to call him back. The FBI agent said Tyler was wondering if Kim was seeing other men.

The state finished their direct examination of the FBI agent and the defense started their cross examination at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Defense points out times Tyler Enix texted Kimberly Enix about picking up things from her house or offering her money for her and the child — Stephanie Haines (@StephanieWBIR) September 28, 2017

The defense quickly finished their cross examination and the state rested its case.

Judge Steven Sword denied the defense's motion to acquit on a premeditated murder charge.

Enix said he will not testify.

Judge Steven Sword grants defense's motion in part about esp. aggravated kidnapping. "Especially aggravated" is dropped. Now just kidnapping — Stephanie Haines (@StephanieWBIR) September 28, 2017

The judge also granted the defense's motion to drop the carjacking charge.

The defense began presenting its case by showing the jury a lease of the condo that has both Kimberly and Tyler's names on it.

The defense presented its first witness, a man who testified that he never met Tyler but saw him often get picked up Kimberly in a parking lot.

Both parties finished with that witness and the defense rested.

Judge Sword announced a break for the day at around 3:38 p.m. Court resumes Friday at 9 a.m.

