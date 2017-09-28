Enix Trial Day 4: Tyler Enix says he will not testify

KNOXVILLE - Testimony continued into its third full day on Thursday in the murder trial for Tyler Enix.
Enix, 38, is accused of murdering his ex-wife, Kimberly Enix, and kidnapping their 2-year-old daughter in October 2015. Kimberly was found stabbed to death in their Fountain City home.
MORE: Jury seated in Tyler Enix murder trial | Enix trial day 1 | Enix trial day 2 | Enix trial day 3
In court Wednesday, the medical examiner testified Kimberly had 47 stab wounds which included defensive wounds on her left hand and forearms. She said she died from multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide.
A driver in Morrow County, Ohio spotted Tyler after hearing details of an AMBER Alert on him and the toddler. A judge ruled last week that prosecutors cannot call the young daughter to the stand.
The jury consists of six men, six women, and two male alternates.
The state called an FBI agent to the stand Thursday morning. He said he specializes in computer forensics.
The agency was originally called in to investigate the case because a child was missing, according to the FBI agent's testimony.
The FBI agent testified about what he found on Kimberly's phone. He said he did not find a picture of Tyler on her phone.
Just before a lunch break, the agent read some texts from Tyler to Kimberly. One text read, "Please unblock me."
After lunch, the state continued examining the FBI agent. He read the notes on Tyler's phone that apparently detailed the times he claimed Kimberly was "volatile" with him.
The FBI agent read texts between Tyler and Kimberly in the days leading up to the death. Tyler often begged Kimberly to accept his Facebook friend request.
Tyler's texts to Kimberly beg her to call him back. The FBI agent said Tyler was wondering if Kim was seeing other men.
The state finished their direct examination of the FBI agent and the defense started their cross examination at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The defense quickly finished their cross examination and the state rested its case.
Judge Steven Sword denied the defense's motion to acquit on a premeditated murder charge.
Enix said he will not testify.
The judge also granted the defense's motion to drop the carjacking charge.
The defense began presenting its case by showing the jury a lease of the condo that has both Kimberly and Tyler's names on it.
The defense presented its first witness, a man who testified that he never met Tyler but saw him often get picked up Kimberly in a parking lot.
Both parties finished with that witness and the defense rested.
Judge Sword announced a break for the day at around 3:38 p.m. Court resumes Friday at 9 a.m.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs