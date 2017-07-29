Escaped Greene County inmate in custody

GREENE COUNTY - Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins says escaped inmate Rex Allen Gray is back in custody.

Hankins says Gray was discovered in a trailer on Spice Lane in Greene County around 3:00 Saturday. He says they received info that led officials to his whereabouts.

Hankins says he was taken into custody without incident.

Gray walked out of the work house on June 27th. He was believed to have stolen a bike to help him in his escape.

Gray was behind bars on felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Hankins says other charges are pending.

