Escaped inmates captured in Tenn., Ga. governor says

SHELBYVILLE, TENN. - The escaped inmates accused of killing two correctional officers have been captured, Gov. Deal confirmed.

Donnie Rowe, 43, and Ricky DuBose, 24, were captured in Tennessee after a car chase, authorities confirmed. Rowe and Dubose have been on the run since Tuesday, when they allegedly overpowered two correctional officers on a transport bus in Putnam County before making their escape. Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were killed in the process.

Gov. Deal issued a statement on their capture Thursday night:

“Earlier tonight, with the assistance of our law enforcement partners in Tennessee, dangerous fugitives were captured and taken into custody,” said Deal. Rest assured, justice will be served. My sincere thanks to our local, state and federal law enforcement officers who assisted in the manhunt. Because of their tireless efforts, the public is safe. The pain endured by the families and loved ones of Sergeant Christopher Monica and Sergeant Curtis Billue endures, however. We will do everything in our power to support their loved ones, and we will not forget their sacrifice and service.”

On Thursday evening, WSMV reported Shelbyville Police said a couple was found tied up and a black Jeep and guns were stolen. Police said they believe it was Rowe and DuBose. Rowe is from Lewisberg, Tenn., about 20 miles west of Shelbyville.

Since their escape, there had been numerous reported sightings, and authorities had been offering a $130,00 reward for their capture. In a press conference, Gov. Deal said they would “No effort will be spared in pursuit of the killers, and no state resources required in this endeavor will be spared.”

The pair were finally captured in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Thursday evening.

