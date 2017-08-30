Former ETSU football player charged with statutory rape

Authorities arrested and charged a student at East Tennessee State University for statutory rape, according to a school report.
A female minor who doesn't attend the school said a male student sexually assaulted her in an on-campus dorm room on Monday, the Department of Public Safety reported.
Authorities identified the suspect as 23-year-old Jackson Stevens Trawick. They booked him at the Washington County Detention Center, where he was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.
This incident is the second sexual assault reported on campus this week at the Johnson City school. Safety officials were notified of a possible sexual assault that the department said occurred inside a car a dormitory parking lot on Monday.
ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith confirmed Trawick was a member of ETSU football team. Associate Athletic Director for Communications Mike White said Trawick was no longer a part of the program.
Information posted on the team's website says Trawick transferred to ETSU from Wingate in 2015 and his hometown is Suwanee, Georgia.
