Ex-employee suspected of thefts at The Standard apartment complex

Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office

An employee at The Standard apartment complex that caters to students is a suspect in several thefts at the Fort Sanders development, police said.

Sean P. O'Mary, 41, who has a lengthy criminal record, was arrested Wednesday morning on a probation violation warrant, according to the Knoxville Police Department. He also was charged with simple possession of drugs that he had when he was arrested, according to police.

O'Mary was identified Wednesday as a suspect in thefts at the complex at 705 S. 17th St., according to KPD Lt. Chris McCarter.

According to McCarter, "The theft investigation is ongoing at this time."

With one week remaining before the start of the Spring semester, the eighth floor of The Standard is still not ready for move-in.

A Standard spokesman told 10News on Wednesday night that O'Mary no longer works there. He performed maintenance at the complex, residents told 10News.

"We have been contacted by local authorities, and we will work closely with them to help in any active investigation that they may have," the statement reads. "The safety and comfort of our residents is a high priority."

O'Mary's record, which dates to at least 1994, includes convictions for aggravated burglary, theft, shoplifting and DUI.

Numerous would-be residents at The Standard had to delay moving in last fall because parts of the new building were not completely finished and had not cleared all city inspections.

All floors at the building finally opened for occupancy in January.

© 2017 WBIR.COM