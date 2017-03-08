TBI: Ex-Gatlinburg police officer sold meth while on duty

While on duty as a Gatlinburg Police Officer David Goins sold meth, according to investigators. He resigned in July 2016.

SEVIER COUNTY - A former Gatlinburg police officer sold meth while on duty and kept other drug traffickers updated on law enforcement activity in the area, according to investigators.

David Goins, 36, and his girlfriend were indicted last week on charges of selling drugs in a drug-free zone.

Authorities began investigating Goins in April 2016 while he was still an officer with the Gatlinburg Police Department.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents developed information that Goins was distributing meth while on duty and was warning other drug traffickers about law enforcement activity in the area.

Goins resigned in July 2016.

In October, undercover agents bought meth from Goins and his girlfriend, Savannah Ford, 28, during an operation in a public park.

The Sevier County Grand Jury indicted Goins and Ford last week on one count each of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Drugs in a Drug-Free Zone. Goins also was charged with one count of Official Misconduct.

Goins was booked into the Sevier County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Ford was served in the Sevier County Jail where she was already being held on an unrelated charge.

TBI special Agents alongside DTF Agents, the Gatlinburg Police Department, and the Sevier County Sheriff's Office had investigated the drug allegations.





© 2017 WBIR.COM