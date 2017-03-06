Ex-manager admits stealing $1 million from customers, First Tennessee Bank

A former First Tennessee Bank manager in Greeneville who stole about $1 million from the bank and its customers in support of a gambling habit will spend three years in a federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer sentenced Kenneth Lynn Miller, 37, on Monday in Greeneville. Miller also faces paying restitution of more than $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Known by his middle name, Miller pleaded guilty in October to counts of embezzlement and tax evasion.

He worked at First Tennessee, including the downtown Greenevillle office, almost 16 years, reaching the level of "financial center manager III," according to court records.

According to his plea agreement, Miller deceived numerous bank customers into trusting him with their money, often from their savings accounts or certificates of deposit they held.

His victims included a church, from which he embezzled $80,056 from a certificate of deposit, a plea agreement shows.

Government prosecutors alleged Miller would tell customers that he could perform financial transactions to help them. He also pinpointed inactive accounts that he could steal from, according to the government. He also identified clients who didn't review their monthly statements, raising the odds he could steal from them, the government alleged.

"In total, (Miller) misapplied approximately $1,158,924.21 from numerous savings accounts, certificates of deposit, lines of credit and individual retirement accounts at First Tennessee Bank," the agreement states.

He moved some of the money into various accounts to try to hide it.

He got $967,573.25 for his own use. He lost or spent most of it on online gaming sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel and to pay his own bills, according to the agreement.

First Tennessee fired him in February 2016. The bank paid back most account holders victimized by Miller.

During the time he was stealing, the government determined Miller had failed to pay $161,018 in federal income taxes.

In all, the bank or its customers lost $844,254.79 because of Miller, according to the agreement.

Last week, Miller wrote letters of apology to numerous victims.

To one couple he wrote: "Both of you were very special customers to me and trusted me. I betrayed that trust. I had a gambling addiction that over a 15-year period grew out of control. I am seeking help and not a day goes by that I do not think about the people I hurt."

