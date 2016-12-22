Family: Man in distress burns house down

Photo: The Tennessean

The Bond family home went up in smoke Wednesday, along 30 years of memories, after John Bond, their 28-year-old son, set the home on fire.

Joseph Bond, the father, walked through the charred interior with his wife and older son, looking for anything that was salvageable. Remembering what he cherished.

"This was my father's old cash register," said the businessman who owns Smokin' Joe's Barbeque. "I see these kind of tragedies on TV, and you never think for a minute that it would happen to you, and it did.”

John Bond's parents say he battles bipolar disorder and had a manic breakdown Wednesday after spiraling downhill for the last six days.

"He was just in and out of the house at all time of the day and all times of night, and never got a minute or two of sleep," Joseph Bond said.

Wednesday morning, Joseph Bond said he went to the post office. His wife called him to come home, saying their son was threatening her and had a gun. Police say he pushed his mother and threatened both parents.

Joseph Bond said his son was paranoid that his parents had called police on him, like they had several times before. He said his voice had changed and he was having a mental breakdown.

John Bond's parents got out of the house, their son barricaded himself in and prompted a standoff with police. He then set the house on fire and hid in the back yard before finally being taken into custody.

The Bonds say they struggled to get their son to take his medication.

A neighbor, Eva Lemeh, recalled what the family told her.

"They tried and tried to get him to take his meds and he wouldn't," Lemeh said. "Every time he got off his meds, something catastrophic happened, never to this magnitude."

"We go seek counseling," Joseph Bond said. "We have a strong church. We go to temple church.

"There is over 500-600 pages of health records on my son,” he added. “It had to go this far for a reason. We've been going through this for 11 years."

In December 2013, John Bond threatened his parents with a weapon around the same time, before the holidays. His parents called police.

"He just got out of jail from that, two years he did, when me and my wife called on him," Joseph Bond said as he explained he didn't know his son had a gun again. "No way. If I had of knew, it wouldn't have got to this point.”

He said he would talk to his son often and try to keep a calm environment, but wanted him to stay out of trouble. John Bond has been arrested several times for assault, as well as public intoxication and evading arrest.

His parents say they have called police on him several times. Metro police responded to the home in November for a domestic incident. They responded again in December when, according to dispatch notes, John Bond called police on his father during an argument.

Joseph Bond said he would tell his son, "You're welcome here provided you go by our rules, and if you can't, you have to find somewhere else to go."

Leaders at the Mental Health Cooperative in Nashville help families with these challenges every day. They say it’s hard for families to manage adults with mental health challenges, but there are signs to be aware of before a breakdown.

"Look out for mood changes, not needing sleep, responding to internal stimuli like voices, mood swings anger aggression," said Michael Kirshner, the VP of Business Development, Mental Health Cooperative. "Any of those things that would be out of character would probably be a good idea to call us."

During the holidays, health professionals say it's important not to let the stress of the season affect loved ones who are already struggling with mental health.

"The more they can maintain a stress-free atmosphere around the home, the better off their loved ones are going to be," Kirshner said. "Any kind of predictability--routines are great, making sure everyone is getting enough sleep, encouraging socialization but not pushing socialization," he said will help manage stress levels around the holidays.

Kirshner said substance abuse can oftentimes exacerbate mental health issues toward violence. While all adults don't want to be helped, Kirshner recommends calling police is best if someone becomes violent.

Friends of the Bond family have set up a GoFundMe account to help the displaced family.