Father sentenced to 16 years for abusing sons

A West Knox County father who pleaded guilty to physically abusing his two sons has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Kenneth Michael McIntosh, 41, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child abuse in January 2015. He was sentenced by Judge Bob McGee on Thursday.

McIntosh testified against his wife, Jessica Ann Cox, during her trial in March. Prosecutors said McIntosh and Cox handcuffed McIntosh's two teenage sons to the kitchen cabinets, burned them with cigarettes and starved them.

Jessica Cox, a Knox County stepmother on trial for abusing her stepsons, testifies in court on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Photo: Weil, Andrew)

The two boys escaped from their house in May 2013 and showed up at Farragut High School handcuffed together. School custodians helped the boys and called 911.

A jury found Cox guilty on 23 counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of reckless endangerment.

In May, she was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

