Jahangir “John” Shafighi

A federal charge has been dropped against a former East Tennessee martial arts instructor facing a more than 20-year-old state charge that he raped a girl while working in East Tennessee.

Government prosecutors moved last week to dismiss the indictment that alleged John Shafighi, aka Jahangir Shaffighi, made a false statement in applying for a U.S. passport. Senior U.S. Judge Thomas Phillips granted the request Thursday.

In seeking the dismissal, the prosecution indicated new information showed there was insufficient evidence to continue the prosecution. The federal government's complaint dated to 2007.

Federal authorities had argued that Shafighi was a flight risk should he be allowed out on bond.

Shafighi, represented by attorney Gregory P. Isaacs, had been in U.S. custody. He has posted bond and is now free awaiting the Knox County Criminal Court charge.

In 1994, a Knox County grand jury returned an indictment of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery against Shafighi. He was alleged to have had unlawful contact with the girl while martial arts instructor.

Shafighi left the United States, skipping a September 1994 court date.

In 1997, he secured a U.S. passport through the US Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, Iran. Ten years later, he sought a renewal by mail, listing his address as Dubai, according to records.

In May 2016, U.S. marshals arrested him as he passed through the Atlanta airport on his way back from Mexico. He was heading for Canada, which had become his home, records show.

Shafighi had been held since his arrest. He has posted bond on the state charges.

Shafighi is due in Criminal Court on Tuesday. He faces a scheduled trial in May, according to records.

