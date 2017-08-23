Former Fentress County Sheriff Chucky Cravens.

Former Fentress County Sheriff Charles "Chuckie" Cravens will have to spend a little less than three years in a federal prison for giving special favors to female inmates in exchange for sex.

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger imposed the 33-month sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Nashville.

In addition, two unnamed inmates filed a federal suit Tuesday against Cravens that sheds more light on what he was doing. The lawsuit alleges he focused on women inmates who worked the jail garden and were nicknamed the "Garden Girls."

Cravens, 47, pleaded guilty in April to three counts of honest services fraud and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, essentially addressing his role in using the women.

With his guilty plea, the former sheriff admitted he used his position to get sex last year and this year.

Among the benefits he doled out to the women were personal rides by him so they could visit relatives and letting the women go outside to smoke cigarettes. According to prosecutors, he also gave money to the relatives that they could deposit into the jail commisary account of female inmates.

Cravens would take the women for drives and have sex with them in a vehicle or a vacant mobile home.

According to prosecutors, Cravens also was charged with kicking an inmate and putting him in a headlock while another officer handcuffed him. He also hit the inmate after he was cuffed, according to prosecutors.

After Cravens gets out of prison he'll face two years of supervised release.

