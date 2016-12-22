Former KY deputy jailer charged with official misconduct

A former Bell County, Ky., deputy jailer faces charges he took money from inmates in exchange for contraband, according to Kentucky State Police.

Richard Hoskins, 34, of Middlesboro worked as a jailer from September until Tuesday at the county detention center.

A state trooper served a warrant with five counts of official misconduct and one count of promoting contraband - items not allowed such as cigarettes - on Hoskins on Thursday.

According to state police, Hoskins got money orders and cash from inmates and would keep left over money from the transactions for himself. He admitted it several times, according to authorities.

He was arrested and taken to the detention center.