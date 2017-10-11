Found in a tent: Pigeon Forge remains identified

Pigeon Forge Police Department

The skeletal remains found last month in Pigeon Forge woods have been identified as those of 44-year-old Timothy C. Porter.

A workman found the bones in a tent the morning of Sept. 5 near Teaster Lane and Music Mountain Drive.

At the time investigators weren't sure if the death was natural.

A exam at the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville showed no signs of recent trauma. The cause of death, however, remains undetermined because so little evidence was left.

Authorities at the forensic center identified Porter in part by "bone pattern" using dental X-rays, according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department. An ID card and Social Security card also were found with the remains.

Porter had family in Alabama, and they have been notified, according to the police department.

He had worked construction jobs in the area, staying at local motels, according to police. He'd last been seen alive in December 2015.

The tent was found about 100 feet from the parking lot near Comfort Suites

If you have any information about Porter, contact Pigeon Forge Police Department Ralph Carr at 865-453-9063.

Sevierville police and the TBI helped in the investigation.

