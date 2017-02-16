An investigation revealed that Miguel Perez, 36, Gilberto Cortes, 40, Samantha Faye Hill, 31, and Tony Velasques,39, were responsible for distributing a large amount of cocaine between June 2015 and July 2016. (Photo: Custom)

NEWPORT - Four people are charged with operating a cocaine trafficking ring in Cocke and Jefferson counties.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Miguel Perez, 36, of Newport, and Gilberto Cortes, 40, of Parrottsville, with one count of Conspiracy to Distribute more than 300 Grams of Cocaine, one count of Sale of more than .5 Grams of Cocaine and one count of Delivery of more than .5 grams of Cocaine.

Samantha Faye Hill, 31, and Tony Velasques, 39, both of Newport, are charged with one count of Conspiracy to Distribute more than 300 Grams of Cocaine.

All four were arrested on Wednesday.

The arrests came after a joint investigation by TBI, the Cocke County Sheriff's Department, and DEA agents that began in June 2015.

