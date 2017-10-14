Friends, family hold memorial for Cameron Smith

KNOXVILLE - Friends and family attended a memorial service Saturday evening at World’s Fair Park to remember Cameron Smith.

He was the 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Powell on Tuesday.

The memorial began with prayer, and friends said a few words and expressed their lost.

“Whatever you do, don’t forget your loved ones," Brendan Collins, one of Cameron's friends, said. "Don’t try to push them out of your head because it’s just going to make it so much worse to try to move on. They don’t want you to be stuck in pain forever.”

A woman sang during the memorial while others lit their candles together.

Before the candles were blown out, Smith’s girlfriend spoke and released butterflies to honor Cameron. The last butterfly sat on her hand for a few minutes before flying away.

Knox County Sheriff's Office is still investigating Tuesday's shooting. So far, there is still no word on a motive. The sheriff’s office has two persons of interest but has not pressed charges or made any arrests.

