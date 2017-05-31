From victim to suspect: mom now charged after AMBER alert

Octivas Crout and Amanda Manley Crout (Photo: Burk, Tonja, Custom)

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The mother of four kids kidnapped at gunpoint early Sunday morning is now facing charges after police say she gave false information about the kidnapping at their Lexington home.

Amanda Manley Crout, 31, and her four children were kidnapped at gunpoint around 3:50 a.m. Sunday from Crout's Lexington home. Lexington Police Department Capt. Jeff Middleton confirmed the woman and her four kids were kidnapped at gunpoint, but information that Crout gave police about the kidnapping was false.

According to the Amber Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Octivas Crout, known as Octavious Woods, took 2-year-old Amaylah Manley, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, and 8-year-old Adrik Manley from the home.

Tayvious and Damaryious are Crout's children. Crout surrendered to Lexington police early Monday morning.

He is charged with aggravated kidnapping, three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Middleton said shortly after the Amber Alert was broadcast Sunday morning, Lexington police received a tip about the vehicle's location.

Officers stopped the vehicle about two or three miles away from Amanda Crout's home and found the woman and her kids safe inside the vehicle. Middleton said she was able to get herself and the kids away from Octivas Crout.

