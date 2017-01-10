Fugitive arrested in Loudon County

Edward N. Keyt, wanted by authorities in Monroe and Loudon counties, was taken into custody Tuesday night.

A man hunted Tuesday night by East Tennessee authorities was found about 9:15 p.m., according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Officers searched several hours Tuesday for Edward N. Keyt, who led them on a chase from Monroe County into Loudon County, according to the Sheriff"s Office.

He was wanted as an accessory to homicide and on drug and guns charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the two counties searched near Highway 72 and Vonore Road before Keyt's capture.

Authorities announced on Facebook they'd caught him.

