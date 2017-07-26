Gang member convicted in 2016 Austin Homes Homecoming threat

Antonio Demont Thomas was convicted on a gun charge Wednesday. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A Crip gang member and convicted felon who threatened to shoot up the Austin Homes Homecoming has been convicted on a gun charge.

Antonio Demont Thomas, 36, was convicted Wednesday of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Harriet Tubman Park on Oct. 1, 2016. The responding officer learned that when Thomas arrived at the park, he got into a disagreement with a witness about parking. At that point, Thomas brandished a handgun and threatened to "shoot up" homecoming.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Thomas wasn't supposed to have a gun on him because of five prior felony convictions including three convictions for attempted second degree murder, one for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and one for unlawful possession of a weapon.

Thomas faces a punishment between six and ten years.

On Sept. 9, prosecutors will argue for an enhanced sentence based on Thomas’ gang affiliation, his violent criminal history, and the fact that he was on federal supervised release when he committed this offense.

