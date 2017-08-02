Grand Jury indicts suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting death

Alonzo Hoskins (KCSO)

A Knox County Grand Jury has indicted a man on a Felony Murder charge in the shooting death of a Knoxville man.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Alonso Shivez Hoskins in June on a first-degree murder charge. Hoskins is suspected of shooting 57-year-old Jack McFall at a Red Roof Inn in East Knox County in May.

A family member of McFall reached out to WBIR 10News expressing concern after learning the suspected shooter had his original first-degree murder charge dismissed. Assistant District Attorney General Sean McDermott responded Wednesday saying they dismissed the charges in order to submit the case to a grand jury.

After reviewing the case, the Knox County Grand Jury decided to indict Alonzo Hoskins on Felony Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery charges. He is being held on a $1 million bond and a Fugitive from Justice hold on a drug charge in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

A trial date hasn't been set yet.

