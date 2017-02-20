Grandmother charged after 3-year-old shoots 4-year-old brother

Diane Nellums (Source: SCSO) (Photo: Custom)

MEMPHIS, TN - (WMC) - A 3-year-old boy shot his 4-year-old brother while playing with a gun Sunday night.

Memphis Police Department arrested Diane Nellums on Monday and charged her with child abuse and neglect. She is the children's grandmother.

Just before 8 p.m., officers rushed to the home on Mirror Avenue near Hawkins Mill Road to investigate after a woman said someone fired shots into her home.

While Memphis police officers were on the scene, they heard a shot inside the home. Chadonna Bell carried her 4-year-old son to officers and said he had just been shot.

The 4-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

Bell initially told police she took the gun out of a lock box, went outside, and fired shots into the ground to scare off the people who opened fire on her home earlier in the day. Nellums said she went back inside and put the gun back in the lock box, but didn't lock it.

The MPD affidavit for the arrest of Nellums states that the gun was left unattended on the living room table. That's where the victim's 3-year-old brother found it and started playing with it. He then dropped it and it went off, hitting the 4-year-old in the arm.

Bell said her 4-year-old son underwent surgery and will have to have therapy.

