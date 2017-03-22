Greene County grandma accused of murdering pregnant woman

Photo: TBI

An Afton, Tenn., woman faces two counts of first-degree murder in the August killing of a pregnant Greeneville woman.

Vonda Star Smith, 51, is the grandmother of one of victim Jessie Morrison's children, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A Greene County grand jury this week returned indictments charging Smith with two counts of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, authorities booked her into the Greene County Jail. She was being held in lieu of $800,000 bond, according to the TBI.

The body of Morrison, 21, was found Aug. 21, 2016, along Jud Neal Loop in Afton.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office and the TBI began investigating at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.

The investigation led to this week's charges against Smith.

© 2017 WBIR.COM