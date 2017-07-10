Greene County man charged with attempted murder

Lee Allen Britton (Photo: Custom)

GREENE COUNTY - A Greene County man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after deputies say he shot a woman in the leg Sunday.

Sheriff Pat Hankins said deputies responded to a shooting on Doty Chapel Road. Deputies found the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and arrested 47-year-old Lee Allen Britton.

The woman was taken to the hospital for surgery, but there is no word on her condition.

Britton is being held in jail on a $340 thousand bond.

WCYB