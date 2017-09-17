Greene County Sheriff's Department searches for escaped inmate

Courtesy of WCYB (Photo: WBIR)

GREENE COUNTY - The Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for an escaped inmate.

Sheriff Pat Hankins said Timothy Crisp escaped from the jail's workhouse on Summer Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

He said Crisp was going to the recreation room when he climbed up the guttering to the top of the roof. Hankins said the inmate jumped off the side of the roof and ran.

Hankins said he may have been picked up in a vehicle and deputies are out searching for him.

The sheriff said K-9's tracked Crisp toward Holston Home. They found that Crisp took off his workhouse clothing, which were striped black and white pants and shirt.

Timothy Crisp is a 38-year-old white man. He's 5'10", weighing about 175 pounds with blue eyes.

Hankins said he's in the Greene County jail for theft charges.

If you have any information, contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at (423) 798-1800.

