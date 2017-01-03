Greene sheriff posting active warrants on Facebook page

The Greene Co. Sheriff's Office is posting a list of active warrants on their Facebook page. (Photo: Custom)

GREENE COUNTY - The Greene Country Sheriff's Office is hoping social media will help them track down some wanted criminals.

On Monday, the department posted a listing of active warrants on their Facebook page. The list includes names, addresses, and charges.

A computer program compiles the records, and officials post them, asking anyone with information about the names to call the department.



Sheriff Pat Hankins expects the tool will help expand the department's reach.

"People can give us clues of where to look for people or call in if they have concerns and by that, it's just like having extra eyes out in the community working for us," said Sheriff Hankins.

Sheriff Hankins says in just over 24 hours, that Facebook post has more than 20-thousand views.

