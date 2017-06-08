Gunman hurts clerk in Dollar General holdup

Knoxville police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning at an East Knoxville store in which the clerk suffered injuries.

Details about the gunman, who fled, were limited Thursday: He wore a dark hoody jacket and dark pants, according to police.

Authorities were alerted about 11:50 a.m. to the holdup at the Dollar General Store at 2265 McCalla Ave.

The robber rushed into the store with a handgun.

"The suspect violently demanded money," according to a Knoxville Police Department news release "As the employee tried to comply, the suspect pointed the handgun at him and then struck him in the face several times with the gun. The suspect then grabbed the cash register drawer."

The man ran away on foot.

The clerk was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

KPD says it'll release more information as it becomes available.

