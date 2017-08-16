Gunshot victim found in car involved in chase

A man was taken into custody after a car chase with the Knox County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Brian Holt, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - An interstate pursuit ended with one man in custody, one on the run, and a shooting victim in the hospital, but investigators are still trying to sort out the details.

According to Martha Dooley, a spokesperson for the Knox County Sheriff's Office, it all began with a traffic stop on I-275 near Heiskell Avenue. The vehicle fled from deputies, who then chased the car down the interstate and into East Knoxville.

At the intersection of Selma Ave. and Andes St., the car stopped and two of the occupants took off. Officers caught one man but are still searching for the other. Inside the car, they found another person who had been shot.

Dooley said no shots were fired during the pursuit.

The Knoxville Police Department is also involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we have more information.

© 2017 WBIR.COM