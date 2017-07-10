Hamblen Co. woman facing TennCare fraud charges

Ashley Barnard-Watson (Photo: Custom)

HAMBLEN COUNTY - A Hamblen County woman, who was on the run for a year, has been booked on TennCare fraud charges involving prescription drugs paid for by TennCare.

The Office of Inspector General, with the assistance from officers with the Hamblen County Sheriff and Morristown Police, announced Monday the arrest of Ashley N. Barnard-Watson, 32, of Morristown.

Barnard-Watson was indicted on July 6, 2016 by a Hamblen County Grand Jury. She was charged with TennCare fraud for allegedly using TennCare benefits to obtain a prescription for Subutex and selling a portion of the drugs to an undercover informant, according to a release from the state.

Subutex is a drug used to treat addiction to opioids, a class of drugs that includes the illegal drug heroin, synthetics such as fentanyl and pain relievers such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine and many others.

TennCare fraud is now a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison per charge.

