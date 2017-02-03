Hamilton Co. sheriff's deputies return fire, shoot suspect

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Friday morning. (Photo: WRCB-TV)

CHATTANOOGA - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Friday morning.

Our partners at WRCB-TV report a burglary suspect brandished a weapon at sheriff’s deputies at a home on the 9500 block of Fuller Road around 6:40 a.m. Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies said the suspect began shooting towards them from inside the home.

Deputies responded by returning fire and injured the suspect.

Authorities took the suspect to a local hospital for examination and treatment. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Law enforcement officers secured the scene, according to WRCB.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing the investigation.

