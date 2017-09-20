Hawkins Co. man accused of soliciting 13-year-old 'party girl'

Caleb Ellic Wallen is accused of trying to solicit a minor on a local by/sell/trade website. (Photo: WBIR)

HAWKINS COUNTY - A Hawkins County man has been arrested and charged accused of soliciting a minor.

Caleb Ellic Wallen, 26, of Rogersville, was taken into custody Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, a detective started an investigation into a personal advertisement that was looking for a "party girl" on a local buy/sell/trade website.

Through a law enforcement account, the detective contacted Wallen on Sept. 13. He allegedly discussed sexual acts with what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office said Wallen agreed to meet at a location in Church Hill. At that point, he was arrested.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

