Hawkins Co. meth cooked sentenced to 20 years

Prison cell bars, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

GREENEVILLE - A U.S. District Court judge has sentenced a Hawkins carry man to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute meth.

Steven Dwight Hopkins, 46, also goes by the nickname "Rabbit." Hopkins admitted responsibility for an amount of meth greater than 1.5 kilograms but less than 4.5 kilograms, according to a Department of Justice release.

The DOJ release says that Hawkins admitted he has cooked meth since 2000. He was arrested in August of 2014 in Georgia following a traffic stop on his way to pick up a quarter pound of meth.

The release says that Hopkins sold meth a large customer base in and around Hamblen County. Hawkins also admitted that he obtained eight to 10 ounces of meth per week from co-defendent Rick Munsey, 48, of Del Rio.

The DOJ says Hawkins belong to the Chicken Head Mafia and the Copperhead Motorcycle Club.

© 2017 WBIR.COM