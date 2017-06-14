Texas drug dealers disguised meth as candy

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies discovered 600 pounds of meth disguised as candy while investigating a burglary in Spring. (HCSO)

SPRING, TEXAS - Drug dealers are getting creative as they apparently try to appeal to a younger market.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies discovered 600 pounds of meth disguised as candy Tuesday morning while investigating a burglary in north Spring.

They arrested two people who were carrying out the lollipops in the shape of Star Wars, Batman and other Hollywood characters.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies discovered 600 pounds of meth disguised as candy while investigating a burglary in Spring. (HCSO)

They say the meth lollipops are worth about $1 million the streets and could pose a danger to children.

“Even if they were not sold directly to a child, what if they were dropped anywhere in a neighborhood, and a child were to pick them up is going to see them and think its regular candy,” said Ruben Diaz with HCSO.

Deputies are searching for more suspects in the case.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies discovered 600 pounds of meth disguised as candy while investigating a burglary in Spring. (HCSO)

© 2017 KHOU-TV