Hearing for accused Tennessee church shooter delayed

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The hearing for Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, has been continued to next Friday.

Samson is accused of killing one woman and shooting six others in the attack at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said that Samson did not have a gun carry permit.

Samson previously worked as a security guard. State records show he was in the process of renewing his license before the shooting.

The church's minister, Joey Spann, is among the victims that were shot.

On Tuesday, Spann recalled the moment he thought he had lost his life after being shot in the chest.

"Honey, he's killed me. I'm dying, and I'm sorry," said Spann to his wife while he was lying on the ground waiting for help.

Despite all that has happened, Spann said he would still forgive Samson.

"I just trust God. I'm so thankful," Spann said. "I think that's why there's no resentment ... The resentment may come. I don't know. But I'm just relieved because I thought for sure I was gone."

The minister said he goes back to that morning in the vestibule every time he closes his eyes.

Visitation was held Wednesday for the woman who was killed in the parking lot of the church.

Melanie Crow, 38, was a mother of two. She is described by people who knew her as a sweet and humble person.

"The young girl that he killed was a precious person. We just baptized her daughter a month before," Spann said.

Crow's visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. at West Harpeth Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for noon Thursday.

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ will be holding evening services at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Fellowship Hall. Anyone who would like to send donations to the church or victims can mail them to P.O. Box 1028 Smyrna, TN 37167.

