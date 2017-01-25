Hearing to set framework for Vanderbilt rape case appeal

Former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Vandenburg was convicted on charges related to the rape of an unconcious woman. (Photo: Custom)

NASHVILLE - A hearing that will signal issues in former Vanderbilt University football player Brandon Vandenburg's appeal of his rape convictions has been set for March, court records show.

Vandenburg, 23, has been in prison since he was found guilty of five counts of aggravated rape and other crimes in June. He was sentenced in November to a 17-year prison term for his role in the June 23, 2013 rape of an unconscious woman at Vanderbilt University.

On March 22, his lawyers are expected to argue that he should be given a new trial. It's a procedural step that comes after a conviction and is required for Vandenburg to appeal the guilty verdicts to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

Vandenburg is serving his sentence at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, about 50 miles northeast of Memphis. He and 22-year-old Cory Batey have each been found guilty in the rape case, which catapulted Vanderbilt to the forefront of national discussions about how universities respond to sexual assault on campus.

Batey stood trial in April and was sentenced in July to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors during trial portrayed Batey as the aggressor in the dorm where the rape happened, but said Vandenburg was also responsible for enabling the assault and intended to participate.

Batey hired a new lawyer after he was convicted, which is a likely reason for the delay in his own hearing seeking a new trial.

Two other ex-players charged in the case, Brandon E. Banks and Jaborian "Tip" McKenzie, have pleaded not guilty and their cases are scheduled for trial in June.

