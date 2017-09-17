Holly Bobo murder trial set to continue Monday

Courtesy of WSMV

NASHVILLE - The prosecution in the Holly Bobo murder trial is set to rest this week, and the defense will take over.

The trial is scheduled to resume Monday, which will be the seventh day of the trial.

On day four of the trial, Jason Autry, who initially said he had nothing to do with the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo, said that Zach Adams killed Holly Bobo. Autry also disclosed where Adams allegedly shot Bobo.

A photographer with our NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville was in Hardin County and sent pictures of the alleged murder location.

The Holly Bobo murder trial is a developing story.

