Holly Bobo trial start pushed back to July

Holly Bobo. WSMV

A trial set for April in the 2011 kidnapping and death of Holly Bobo has been moved after a sealed motion to continue Zach Adams' trial.

Judge C. Creed McGinley said Wednesday two reasons for the trial date changing are the Easter holidays, and the original trial date falling during the anniversary of Holly Bobo's disappearance.

Adams' trial will now be held July 10, the original date for Jason Autry's trial. Attorneys for Autry have said they will not need a trial date.

The April 3 date will now be used for jury selection for Adams' trial in Hardin County.​

USA TODAY NETWORK