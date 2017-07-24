Human remains found behind Montgomery Village ID'd as 32-year-old Knoxville man

KPD responded to a call of possible human remains on July 15. (Photo: WBIR)

SOUTH KNOXVILLE - The human remains found in the wooded area behind Montgomery Village on July 15 have been positively identified.

The Knox County Regional Forensics Center has identified the remains as Kyle Matthew Pearson, 32, of Knoxville. The cause of death is still unknown.



On July 17, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said there were no signs of foul play.

Maj. Mike MacLean of KCSO's major crimes unit said a parent called the Knoxville Police Department after children saw what they thought were human remains. After KPD responded and observed the remains, the department called in KCSO because of where the locations were found.

