'I Believe in Nashville' vandalism suspect surrenders to police

NASHVILLE - A male suspect wanted in connection to vandalizing the popular 12South "I Believe in Nashville" mural surrendered to Metro police on Wednesday, authorities said.

Brandon Keith Murphy, 20, walked into the South Precinct during the morning hours and said he was there to surrender for defacing the mural at 2700 12th Ave. S., police spokesman Don Aaron said.

Aaron said Midtown Precinct have since interviewed Murphy and he has admitted to the crime.

Murphy is being charged with felony vandalism.

Aaron said Murphy worked at a sandwich shop on 12th Avenue South and all indications are his employment was terminated Wednesday.

According to Metro police, the masked suspect defaced the mural early Tuesday morning on the building occupied by 12South Dental Studio, next to Edley’s Bar-B-Que.

The owner of the building that depicts the mural estimates it will cost more than $1,000 to restore it, Aaron said.

The suspect painted a globe over the three stars on the mural, which represent Tennessee's three divisions, and painted "Global Warming" over the word "Nashville."

Police say the suspect eventually put on a mask and displayed their middle finger to a surveillance camera, but was recorded without a disguise prior to that. The suspect, police said, had at least two lookouts with him.

The building's landlord, Andy Howell of C.A. Howell and Company, and his brothers had been offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the vandal's arrest — $500 to the person who identifies the vandal and $500 to Waverly Belmont Elementary's school lunch program.

