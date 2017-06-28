Inmate killed after attacking officer at Vanderbilt's 100 Oaks campus, officials say

Metro Police respond to a shooting outside Vanderbilt's 100 Oaks campus on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Photo: Shelley Mays, The Tennessean)

NASHVILLE - A Robertson County inmate is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center 100 Oaks campus in Nashville, authorities said.

According to Metro Police, two Robertson County deputies were escorting a prisoner to the clinic when during a confrontation he grabbed a deputy's gun and fired.

One deputy was critically injured and the other deputy returned fire, Metro Police said.

“The inmate has been shot and is now deceased," said Robertson County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ryan Martin.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. Central Time and occurred inside the building, which is a medical office complex, according to Metro Police.

Two ambulances arrived at the scene after the shooting and took two different people to two different hospitals.

"The officer is being treated and transported to (a) local hospital,” Martin said.

A lockdown was continuing as of 2:09 p.m. CT, and Metro Police are clearing the building, according to a Vanderbilt security alert.

At just after 3 p.m. CT SWAT personnel were sweeping the building. A woman's voice over a loudspeaker asked any medical personnel inside the building to shelter in place.

Rory Foley, 44, of Nashville, was inside the building waiting for an appointment on the second floor when nurses asked her to “move, move, move.” Foley said she didn't hear any gunshots.

“We heard all the nurses saying, 'you have to come in here,'” Foley said. “They locked us up in the room and made us stay there.”

She said after some time, the nurses said they received an all-clear and it was good to leave. She said she began to head for the exit, but noticed that there were no people coming into the building.

“I turned around. The SWAT team was behind me,” she said. “… I was freaked out a bit.”

Foley said a doctor ushered her into a room where she and 30-40 people are sheltering in place.

“It’s pretty warm,” she said. “We’ve got paper plates fanning ourselves.”

Witnesses outside of the building during the shooting said police acted swiftly.

"We were walking into the building after coming back from a meeting on main campus and people were running out of it. We heard there was a prisoner loose and shooting," said Karen Norfleet-McEwan, a nursing education specialist. "I stopped immediately and thought: 'I don’t want to go in the building.' People warned us not to go in, then there was this mass of police cars that arrived."

Multiple entrances to the mall are closed, and traffic is backed up in multiple directions along Thompson Drive and Powell Avenue.

Chip Balduf, an electrical contractor, had just finished a job at a Pizza Hut on Thompson Lane and was pulling out of the parking lot there when the shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. CT.

“I had about four or five police cars come up behind me,” forcing him into the parking lot near 100 Oaks as they responded, he said in a phone interview with USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee.

“We were just trapped,” said Balduf, who also works as a real estate agent.

Balduf said there were dozens of police vehicles at the scene along with two ambulances and several fire trucks.

“It was just quiet one minute and then the next minute we were pretty much forced into a parking lot by a bunch of police cars coming in,” he said.

Kaylee Rose, a Nashville singer and songwriter, was inside the T.J. Maxx at the mall when the shooting happened.

“It was kind of freaky to know that I was that close,” she said in a phone interview with USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee.

Rose was able to get out of the store but many other people were stuck inside as the stores were locked down and the investigation unfolded.

“Even when you're not there, you walk out and see a million cop cars and see all the stores in lockdown,” she said. “It's crazy there.”

