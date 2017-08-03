Investigation underway after man found dead in Roane County home

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ROANE COUNTY - A homicide investigation is underway in Roane County after friends found a man dead in his home.

David Smith, 54, was found in his home around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Harriman Police Department.

Investigators said his friends tried to reach him multiple times and when he didn't respond over the course of several days, they broke into his home on Bennett Circle to check on him.

The investigation is ongoing. The Harriman Police Department and Attorney General Russell Johnson's Office are working together to investigate.

