Investigators ask for tips after 21-year-old Knoxville man dies from gunshot wounds

BLOUNT COUNTY - A 21-year-old Knoxville man has died after a shooting investigators believe occurred Friday night.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Chaztus D. Whaley, 21, was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center early Saturday morning.

Friday night, he was dropped off at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The people who dropped him off left, according to investigators.

The Knoxville Police Department started their investigation at the hospital and learned the shooting may have happened at a residence on Co-Op Road in Rockford.

On Sunday, KPD detectives notified the Blount County Sheriff's Office of the possible location.

The Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Knoxville Police Department on the investigation. If anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious in the area of Co-Op Road in Rockford Friday night, please call the Investigations Unit during normal business hours at (865)273-5001. You may also leave a message on the 24 hour Crime Hotline at (865)273-5200, or leave an anonymous tip on the Text-a-Tip link at www.bcso.com.

