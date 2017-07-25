Investigators haunted by death of child left in hot car

GATLINBURG - Veteran law enforcement officers will never forget the little boy who died after being left in a hot car overnight.

“It’s somewhere else it doesn’t happen here and unfortunately it did,” Gatlinburg Police Chief Randy Brackins told 10News. In his 40-year law enforcement career, this was the first time he’s worked a case like this.



On July 14 around 2 p.m., 2-year-old Kipp Phillips was found dead in a car in front of a house in the 400 block of Laurel Avenue. Investigators said he’d been there since the night before.



Chief Brackins did not share any details about what the department’s investigation found about the circumstances of the child’s death, but the charges indicate it was not an accident. Brackins said the parents were in shock and remorseful.



Anthony and Jade Phillips have been charged in the death of their 2-year-old son Kipp Phillips. Photos courtesy TBI.

The evidence gathered was presented to a grand jury, and the panel indicted Anthony Dyllan Phillips, 26, and Jade Elizabeth Phillips, 24, on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect this week.



“Your heart goes out to the family of everyone involved with this child,” said Brackins. “Every time you sit down and stop a moment and think about it, it’s just such a tragic event. There’s no way I can fathom an ideal outcome to this case.”

If convicted of murder, the pair could face life in prison.



No matter what happens in court, the case will haunt Chief Brackins and his officers forever.

“It’s hard to get over that. You just think about it all the time. It’s a never ending story that something this tragic has occurred,” he said. “That picture is there forever. You have to put it aside and move on.”



