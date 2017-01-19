Jacksboro man, 79, convicted of child rape, sexual battery counts

A 79-year-old Jacksboro man has been convicted of 20 sex-related counts including rape of a child, according to Campbell County prosecutors.
Norman C. Good faces sentencing March 6 before Campbell County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton, according to Jared Effler, district attorney general of the 8th Judicial District.
A Campbell County jury returned the verdict Thursday after a two-day trial. Good then was taken into custody.
Good was convicted of 14 counts of aggravated sexual battery; two counts of rape of a child; one count of attempted rape of a child; one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery; and two counts of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child.
The Jacksboro Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.
