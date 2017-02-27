Jacksboro pastor, 68, accused of raping teen who lived with him

Photo: Campbel County Sheriff's Office

A Jacksboro preacher faces multiple sex charges that accuse him of abusing a now 17-year-old girl who lived with him, records show.

Jimmy E. Orick, 68, is accused of aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, and sexual battery by an authority figure. A Campbell County grand jury returned the eight-count indictment on Thursday, and Orick was arrested the next day.

Orick has a March 6 court date in Campbell County Circuit Court, criminal division. He is free on bond.

The investigation began in December after the girl's mother called authorities, according to records.

A Jacksboro police officer alerted a Campbell County Sheriff's Office sergeant on Dec. 21, and they went to a Jacksboro address where they spoke with the mother, 56.

She said her daughter, who had been living with Orick in Jacksboro, had come to her home a couple days before and the girl "was not acting normal," according to a report. The girl had since gone to live with someone else in LaFollette, according to the report.

The girl, who was then 16, then confided that Orick had "molested" her and that she had an audio recording to prove it, the offense report states.

The mother told authorities the abuse had gone on for the past three months.

Orick is pastor of a LaFollette church, the mother told authorities. The church was not identified, but authorities confirmed it is Mountain View Independent Baptist Church.

"(The mother) stated that she heard that he had a meeting with the church where he supposedly admitted to sexually molesting the (teen)," the report states.

Arrest records list Orick as married and retired.

