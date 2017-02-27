WBIR
Jauan Jennings drug citation dismissed

A drug possession citation against Tennessee football player Jauan Jennings has been dismissed after he paid court costs.

KNOXVILLE - A drug possession citation against University of Tennessee football player Jauan Jennings has been dismissed after he paid court costs.

The 19-year-old wide receiver was charged with simple possession of marijuana on Jan. 15.

A spokesperson with the Knox County District Attorney’s Office explained it’s common for first-time misdemeanor offenders to have their case dismissed after completing drug and alcohol assessment, and paying court costs.

No word as of Monday morning if Jennings’ arrest will affect his eligibility to play for the Vols.

Tennessee’s first game is set for Sept. 4 against Georgia Tech.

