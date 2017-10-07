Jefferson City officer flown to UT Medical Center after late night crash

JEFFERSON CITY - Update 9:05 a.m.: Lieutenant Rick Garrison with Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms there has been at least one fatality in the crash. That person has not been identified at this time.
Original story: Jefferson City Police Chief Andy Dossett says an officer is at UT Medical Center after a late night crash.
It happened late Friday night in Jefferson City.
He confirmed the officer had serious injuries and was taken by LifeStar.
THP is now handling the investigation. WBIR is working to bring you the latest details.
