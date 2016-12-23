Jefferson County deputies investigate shooting

Jefferson County authorities were investigating a shooting late Friday, according to dispatchers.
Deputies were alerted about 10:40 p.m. to the shooting. It was dispatched as a domestic incident.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was on the scene at 11:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.
A helicopter was called to take a victim to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
