Judge denies Tad Cummins' motion to get out of jail

Tad Cummins mug shot (Photo: Custom)

A federal judge on Thursday ordered that the Maury County teacher accused of taking a student across the country for a sexual relationship be denied another detention hearing.

Tad Cummins, indicted in May on federal charges in connection with the case this spring, is currently being held in Henderson County, Ky. as he awaits a trial scheduled for January.

On Thursday, United States Magistrate Judge Barbara D. Holmes issued an order denying Cummins' motion to re-open a detention hearing.

Cummins two weeks ago filed the motion, stating he and his then-attorney, Dumaka Shabazz, an assistant federal public defender, didn't have a space to meet privately in the Kentucky jail.

On Tuesday, Cummins filed an additional motion allowing Shabazz to withdraw and be replaced by Brent Horst of Horst Law in Nashville.

When reached by phone Thursday, Horst declined to comment on the case.

In Holmes' response, she notes that she denied the request to re-open Cummins' detention hearing since it was unclear whether Cummins planned to proceed with the motion now that he has a new attorney.

Cummins was indicted on charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities and estruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.

After authorities issued an Amber Alert in March for his 15-year-old former student, a five-week long manhunt culminated in Cummins' arrest April 20 when a tip led police to the pair staying in a cabin in Cecilville, Calif

